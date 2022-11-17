Himouto! Umaru-chan R Anime's English Dub Premieres on November 23

All 12 dubbed episodes debut on same day

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Himōto! Umaru-chan R anime on November 23 at 12:00 p.m. EST. All 12 dubbed episodes will premiere on that day.

The English cast, which features returning members, includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub and writing the script. Jonathan Rodriguez is the audio engineer. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.

Himouto! Umaru-chan R , the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States.

The first 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video.

Source: HIDIVE