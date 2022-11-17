News
Himouto! Umaru-chan R Anime's English Dub Premieres on November 23
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Himōto! Umaru-chan R anime on November 23 at 12:00 p.m. EST. All 12 dubbed episodes will premiere on that day.
The English cast, which features returning members, includes:
- Emily Neves as Umaru Doma
- Adam Noble as Taihei Doma
- Jad Saxton as Kirie Motoba
- Christina Kelly as Sylphynford Tachibana
- Sara Ornelas as Nana Ebina
- Scott Gibbs as Alex
- Jason Douglas as Bomber
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Hikari
- Maggie Flecknoe as Ms. Kanau
Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub and writing the script. Jonathan Rodriguez is the audio engineer. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.
Himouto! Umaru-chan R, the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States.
The first 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video.
Source: HIDIVE