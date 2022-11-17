Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Stories

"The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel," "Mold," "Layers of Fear," 2 more stories animated in anthology

The official website for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , a new anime based on horror manga artist Junji Ito 's various stories, began streaming a new video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the "Tomie: Photo" story, and also reveals five more Ito stories to be included in the anime, as well as their cast members.

The new stories announced for the anime include "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel" ("Tunnel Kitan"), "Mold" ("Kabi"), "Layers of Fear" ("Kyōfu no Jūsō"), "The Thing that Drifted Ashore" ("Hyōchakumono"), and "Back Alley" ("Rojiura").

The newly announced cast members include Shun Horie , Tomomi Mineuchi , and Risa Mizuno for "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel"; Daisuke Hirakawa , Kousuke Okano , and Ken Uo for "Mold"; Lynn , Romi Park , and Mina Kobayashi for "Layers of Fear"; Kaito Ishikawa and Yūko Kobayashi for "The Thing that Drifted Ashore"; and Yuuto Suzuki and Seiko Ueda for "Back Alley."

The anime will debut worldwide on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

The previously revealed cast includes:

Shinobu Tagashira , the director of the previous Junji Ito "Collection" television anime, is returning as director and character designer. Kaoru Sawada similarly returns from Junji Ito "Collection" as scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music, and Hozumi Gōda is the sound director. Studio DEEN is animating the series. MADKID performs the anime's opening theme song "Paranoid."

The anime will include 20 stories from Ito's body of work that will be animated "for the first time." The anime will include stories from Tomie , Sōichi , and The Hanging Balloons volumes, among other volumes.

Ito previously revealed that his Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection had a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.