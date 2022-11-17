Liar Liar Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast, Staff, 2023 TV Debut

The official website for the anime of Haruki Kuō's Liar Liar (not related to Renjuro Kindaichi 's Liar x Liar manga) light novel series began streaming a new teaser promotional video for the anime on Friday. The teaser reveals the anime's main cast, staff, and 2023 television premiere.

The site also unveiled a new visual for the anime (first image below). The novels' illustrator konomi and the novels' manga adaptation artist Funa Yukina also drew illustrations (second, third image below, respectively) to celebrate the new teaser trailer.

The cast mebers include:

Genta Nakamura as Hiroto Shinohara



Yukina Shutō as Shirayuki Himeji



Wakana Kuramochi as Sarasa Saionji





Satoru Ono and Naoki Matsuura ( Girls' Frontline episode director) are directing the anime at GEEKTOYS. Momoko Toyoda ( Shadows House episode script writer) is in charge of the series scripts. Yumi Nakamura ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku OVA 2-3 character designer) is designing the characters. Aya Aburagi is the color key artist, and Ji Woo Park is the art director. Baek Ryun Chae is the technical director, and Keisuke Yanagi is in charge of editing. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kuniyuki Takahashi and Keiichi Hirokawa from MONACA are composing the music with MONACA CyberAgent as the music producer.

The "academy x mind game x romantic comedy" story is set on the "Academy" island where students battle to determine their rankings. Hiroto Shinohara earned the highest ever grade in this school's entrance exam, the toughest in the entire country. On his first day at the school, he takes down the previous reigning queen, Sarasa Saionji, and becomes the fastest ever student to join the school's elite "Seven Stars."

Except, he didn't really. It's all a lie. Now to maintain his top ranking, he must fight these school mind games with lies and bluffs. He does whatever it takes with the help of the cute "cheat maid" Shirayuki Himeji (voiced by Miku Itō in a previous promotional video) and even Saionji (who is actually a phony herself).

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko imprint launched the novel series with art by the Kinokonomi illustrator unit member konomi in April 2019, and the 11th volume shipped on July 25. The 12th volume will ship on November 25. The series has over 150,000 copies in circulation. Funa Yukina launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comc Alive magazine in August 2019, and the second compiled book volume shipped in November 2021.

Sources: Liar Liar anime's website, Comic Natalie