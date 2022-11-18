×
Exclusive: Anime Limited Releases To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts, TONIKAWA, Tokyo Marble Chocolate Blu-ray Discs, Anime Vinyl Soundtracks in N. America

posted on by Alex Mateo
Soundtracks include Re:Zero, Dr. Stone, Little Witch Academia, Macross Plus

Europe-based distributor Anime Limited announced on Friday at its Anime NYC panel that it will release the following collector's edition Blu-ray Discs and vinyl record soundtracks in North America.

Collector's Edition Blu-ray Discs:

Vinyl record original soundtracks:

The soundtracks will also get releases in Europe and Oceania. The home video releases will be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

Anime Limited also revealed an English dub and cast for the A Place Further Than the Universe by Sutdio Nano. The English dub will have its world premiere at the Anime NYC event on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in Panel Room 4.

The company previously announced that it and Bigwest will release the Macross Plus anime on Blu-ray Disc in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Source: Press release

