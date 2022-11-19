Live-Action Otonanajimi Film Reveals 2 More Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Aya Nakahara 's Otonanajimi (Adulthood Friends) manga revealed two more cast members for the film on Thursday.

Riku Hagiwara (left in image above) plays perfect student and worker Iori Hasumi, while Nana Asakawa (right) plays enthusiastic designer and romantic Mio Kotomori.

Mizuki Inoue (live-action Tomodachi Game R4 , Yowamushi Pedal film, left in image above) from the HiHi Jets male idol group will play Haru Aoyama in the film, while Rinka Kumada (live-action Marry Me!, Seishun Cinderella, right) will play Kaede Kagaya. (The photo above recreates the cover art on the manga's first volume.)

The film will open on May 12, 2023. Hiroto Takahashi is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida .

The manga's romantic comedy story centers on childhood friends Kaede Kagaya and Haru Aoyama. Ever since they were four years old, Haru has been helping out Kaede, and Kaede has held a secret crush on Haru ever since — two decades later. But now, thanks to a different girl making a pass on Haru, and the entrance of a different male childhood friend named Iori, things might finally start moving in a romantic direction for Kaede and Haru. (The manga's title is a wordplay on the Japanese words otona [adult] and osananajimi [childhood friends].)

Nakahara ( Love*Com , Dame na Watashi ni Koishite Kudasai ) launched the Otonanajimi manga in Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine in March 2019, and ended it in October 2021. The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2021.



Sources: Otonanajimi live-action film's website, Comic Natalie