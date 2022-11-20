Sentai Filmworks Releases Revisions, Teasing Master Takagi-san: The Movie Anime on BD on February 28

Section23 Films announced on Wednesday that Sentai Filmworks will release Fuji TV and Shirogumi 's revisions original television anime and Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie , the franchise 's anime film, on Blu-ray Disc on February 28.

Section23 Films also announced that Sentai Filmworks will release Blu-ray Discs of the following previously released anime:

Girls Beyond the Wasteland will launch on BD on February 7.

will launch on BD on February 7. Demon King Daimao will launch on BD on February 14.

will launch on BD on February 14. Clannad will launch on BD on February 21.

revisions premiered in Japan on Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block in January 2019. The anime was previously only available outside Japan as a Netflix exclusive.

Section23 Films describes the anime:

After being kidnapped as a child, Daisuke Dojima became obsessed with the words of the enigmatic woman who rescued him. Convinced that he is destined to protect his friends, he's focused on that prediction to the point of alienating his classmates. Then the entire prefecture of Tokyo where he lives, Shibuya, is suddenly ripped through the fabric of time to an apocalyptic future where humanity is waging a desperate battle against the mysterious revisions. Attacked by mechanical monsters, Daisuke and his friends are saved by Milo, the woman who rescued him before, who reveals that Daisuke and his classmates have the unique qualifications to pilot special mechas called String Puppets. Now the teenagers must become warriors, holding the line of battle while Milo's organization struggles to find a way to restore Shibuya in time and finally defeat the REVISIONS!

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , Active Raid , ID-0 , Planetes ) directed the series at studio Shirogumi ( Etotama , Antique Bakery , Nyanbo! ). S.F.S was credited with the original work. Sunao Chikaoka ( Abnormal Physiology Seminar , blossom , Kyo no Gononi ) designed the original character designs, and Jun Shirai (key animator for Blood-C , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) adapted those designs for CG. Makoto Fukami ( Berserk 2016 and 2017, Psycho-Pass ) and Taichi Hashimoto (producer for Rosario + Vampire Capu2 , Speed Grapher ) handled the series composition.



Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie opened in Japan on June 10. Sentai Filmworks screened the film at Anime Expo on July 3 and then in select theaters on August 14-15.

Section23 Films describes the film:

Why did Takagi decide to start teasing Nishikata? Why did it take so long for him to realize that he liked her not-so-subtle attentions? It's hard to say, but it's clear that they were dancing around each other for quite a while before they could admit how they really felt. And now they're taking care of a little one together! Okay, it's a kitten, and it's just until they can find its mother, but it's still a lot of responsibility. It's also one more way to learn about each other as they approach the end of their last summer in junior high. And yes, there'll be more than just teasing... Whether it's just catching fireflies or going to big festivals, it's going to be a summer to remember in TEASING MASTER TAKAGI-SAN : THE MOVIE!

The main staff from the anime's third season returned for the film. Hiroaki Akagi directed the film at Shinei Animation , while Hiroko Fukuda was credited for composition, as well as penning the script alongside fellow third season scriptwriters Aki Itami and Kanichi Katou . Aya Takano once again designed the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi returned from previous seasons to compose the music.

Yuiko Ōhara , who has performed a number of the opening and ending theme songs for the franchise 's previous television anime, performed the film's insert song "Hamabō no Hana," in addition to performing the film's theme song "Hajimari no Natsu" (The Beginning of Summer).

Source: Press release