Dragon Ball Super Manga Resumes with New Arc in December

New arc features Goten, Trunks

The January 2023 issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine announced on Monday that Toyotarō 's Dragon Ball Super manga will resume with a new arc in the magazine's February 2023 issue, which Shueisha will publish on December 21.

The new arc will feature teen Goten and Trunks as superheroes, and will tell a prequel story for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, before moving on to an adaptation of the film itself.

Toyotarō launched the manga in V Jump in June 2015 as an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super anime, though the manga diverges from the anime in several ways. The manga announced it would take a break "to prepare for the next arc," after publishing its 87th chapter on August 19. Shueisha published the 19th volume in Japan on August 4.

Viz Media is publishing the manga online as it debuts in Japan, and will publish the 17th compiled volume (pictured right) on December 6.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise . The film opened in Japan on June 11 after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22.

The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,442,861,650 yen (about US$18.11 million) as of August 7.

The film premiered in the U.S. on August 19. The film earned US$21,124,049 to top its opening weekend in North America. The first weekend box office alone already made it the #6 highest-grossing anime film ever at the U.S. box office. The film has also opened in Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Ireland, Chile, and other countries outside the United States with US$12.3 million (about 1.7 billion yen).