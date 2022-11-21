×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Switch debuts at #2, GoW Ragnarök PS5 at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: November 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 43,781 3,331,197
2 NSw Tactics Ogre: Reborn Square Enix November 11 36,783 36,783
3 PS5 God of War Ragnarök Sony Interactive Entertainment November 9 29,377 29,377
4 NSw Sonic Frontiers Sega November 8 26,067 26,067
5 PS4 Tactics Ogre: Reborn Square Enix November 11 12,668 12,668
6 PS4 God of War Ragnarök Sony Interactive Entertainment November 9 11,260 11,260
7 PS5 Sonic Frontiers Sega November 8 11,111 11,111
8 PS4 Sonic Frontiers Sega November 8 9,098 9,098
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,025 4,899,259
10 PS5 Tactics Ogre: Reborn Square Enix November 11 7,805 7,805
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,241 2,847,957
12 NSw Harvestella Square Enix November 4 6,717 33,361
13 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 5,690 224,422
14 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 4,623 34,774
15 PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Activision October 28 4,607 36,329
16 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 4,313 98,482
17 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,876 5,007,154
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 3,802 769,830
19 NSw Persona 5: Royal Atlus October 21 3,424 69,253
20 NSw I-chu D3 Publisher November 10 3,418 3,418

Source: Famitsu

