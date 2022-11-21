News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Switch debuts at #2, GoW Ragnarök PS5 at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: November 7-13
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|43,781
|3,331,197
|2
|NSw
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|Square Enix
|November 11
|36,783
|36,783
|3
|PS5
|God of War Ragnarök
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 9
|29,377
|29,377
|4
|NSw
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|November 8
|26,067
|26,067
|5
|PS4
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|Square Enix
|November 11
|12,668
|12,668
|6
|PS4
|God of War Ragnarök
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 9
|11,260
|11,260
|7
|PS5
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|November 8
|11,111
|11,111
|8
|PS4
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|November 8
|9,098
|9,098
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,025
|4,899,259
|10
|PS5
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|Square Enix
|November 11
|7,805
|7,805
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,241
|2,847,957
|12
|NSw
|Harvestella
|Square Enix
|November 4
|6,717
|33,361
|13
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|5,690
|224,422
|14
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|4,623
|34,774
|15
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Activision
|October 28
|4,607
|36,329
|16
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|4,313
|98,482
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,876
|5,007,154
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|3,802
|769,830
|19
|NSw
|Persona 5: Royal
|Atlus
|October 21
|3,424
|69,253
|20
|NSw
|I-chu
|D3 Publisher
|November 10
|3,418
|3,418
Source: Famitsu