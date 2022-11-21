Polygon Pictures Buys More Shares, Renames Malaysia Studio to Polygon Pictures Malaysia

Polygon Pictures announced on Friday that it has acquired additional shares in Malaysia-based joint venture studio Silver Ant-PPI (SAPPI) and has renamed it to Polygon Pictures Malaysia. Polygon Pictures stated that its objective in the acquisition is to increase its competitiveness in the field of overseas studios that can produce animation in "the globally popular Japanese style."

Polygon Pictures jointly founded the SAPPI CG animation studio alongside Malaysian CG animation studio Studio Silver Ant in January 2013. The studio has 90 staff members.

Polygon Pictures established an Indian subsidiary named Polygon Studios India Private Limited in July 2021. The CEO Sandeep Betharia previously served as a technical director at Polygon Pictures , and was also involved in the establishment of Silver Ant-PPI, serving on its board of directors until 2019.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. Polygon Pictures ' Stillwater ( Panda no Shizuka ) animated show won the George Foster Peabody Award in the Children's & Youth Programming category in June 2021. Polygon Pictures and Lucasfilms' Star Wars: Resistance animated series was nominated for Outstanding Children's Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020.

The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018. The studio recently worked on the Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars anime film and the Estab-Life: Great Escape television anime, and is working on the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina ) anime project, once again working alongside Nihei.