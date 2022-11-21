Voice Actress Momo Asakura Diagnosed With COVID-19

Her upcoming radio show appearances this week have been postponed

The official website for voice unit TrySail announced on Monday that voice actress Momo Asakura has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had taken a PCR test after having a sore throat. She is currently recovering at home.

As a result, her appearance on her " Momo Asakura Nichijо̄-kei Radio" show on Wednesday and "THE [email protected] MillionRADIO" show on Thursday have been postponed.

Asakura's roles include Iroha Tamaki in Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Nagisa Kashiwagi in Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Serika Hakozaki in The [email protected] , Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako in High School Fleet , Ayumi Otosaka in Charlotte , Manako in Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls , and Sumi Otokawa in Sakura Trick . She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task , O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Girlfriend, Girlfriend , and Akebi's Sailor Uniform .

Asakura is part of the unit TrySail with Sora Amamiya and Shiina Natsukawa . The trio have performed theme songs for Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , High School Fleet , and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai .

Source: TrySail via Otakomu