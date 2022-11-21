News
Voice Actress Momo Asakura Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for voice unit TrySail announced on Monday that voice actress Momo Asakura has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had taken a PCR test after having a sore throat. She is currently recovering at home.
As a result, her appearance on her "Momo Asakura Nichijо̄-kei Radio" show on Wednesday and "THE [email protected] MillionRADIO" show on Thursday have been postponed.
Asakura's roles include Iroha Tamaki in Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Nagisa Kashiwagi in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Serika Hakozaki in The [email protected], Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako in High School Fleet, Ayumi Otosaka in Charlotte, Manako in Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls, and Sumi Otokawa in Sakura Trick. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task, O Maidens in Your Savage Season, Girlfriend, Girlfriend, and Akebi's Sailor Uniform.
Asakura is part of the unit TrySail with Sora Amamiya and Shiina Natsukawa. The trio have performed theme songs for Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, High School Fleet, and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai.