Eternal Boys Anime to Be Half-Year Long

The staff of the original anime Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys revealed on Tuesday that the series will have 24 episodes and will run for half a year. The series' official YouTube channel streamed a video of the in-story idol group's debut song "Eternal Boys" from the seventh episode.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV on October 10. The anime had an advanced screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on September 17.

The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records is handling the theme songs, and coly is developing the spinoff novel game.

The manga adaptation began serializing Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine on April 15, and the Human Academy Performing Arts College is collaborating with the project.

