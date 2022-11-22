Live-Action Downfall Film Reveals More Cast

The official website for the live-action film of Inio Asano 's Downfall ( Reiraku ) manga revealed more cast members for the film on Monday.

The cast (including the previously announced cast) includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Takumi Saitou as protagonist Kaoru Fukusawa

as protagonist Kaoru Fukusawa Shuri as Chifuyu, a prostitute that Kaoru meets

as Chifuyu, a prostitute that Kaoru meets MEGUMI as Nozomi Machida, manga editor and Kaoru's wife

as Nozomi Machida, manga editor and Kaoru's wife Tina Tamashiro as a girl that Fukusawa was involved with during his rookie manga creator days

as a girl that Fukusawa was involved with during his rookie manga creator days Yumi Adachi as Kari Makiura, the popular manga creator that Nozomi oversees

Rio Yamashita as Nao Tomita, a young, self-centered, ambitious manga assistant

as Nao Tomita, a young, self-centered, ambitious manga assistant Kazunari Tosa as Kondō, Fukusawa's assistant

as Kondō, Fukusawa's assistant Takashi Nagazumi (Hanaregumi) as Fukusawa's editor, who gets mad at him when his manga doesn't sell

Yū Nobue as Yunbo, a prostitute

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

The film will open in Japan on March 17, 2023. Naoto Takenaka (live-action Zokki ) is directing the film. Yutaka Kuramochi is writing the screenplay. Django Film is producing the film. Nikkatsu and Happinet Phantom Studio are distributing. Miracle Voice is handling the advertising.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In this realistic view into the manga industry, selling copies is the only thing that matters. So what if your first series just ended and you have no idea how to start the next one, your marriage is breaking up, your pure love of manga has been destroyed by the cruel reality of the industry and nothing seems to fill the sucking void inside you… Find the secret combo for a new hit manga series and everything will be okay. Right?

Asano launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2017, and ended it in July 2017. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in November 2017.

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014, and ended the series on February 28. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on March 30. The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it released the manga's 11th volume on August 16.

Asano will launch a new manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2023.

Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016. Both Solanin and A Girl on the Shore inspired live-action films.