Btooom! U-18 Spinoff Manga Ends

Fantasy-action spinoff manga launched in 2018

The January 2023 issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Monday that Yōki Itō's spinoff manga Btooom! U-18 , the spinoff of Junya Inoue 's Btooom! manga will end in the magazine's February 2023 issue on December 21.

Itō launched the manga in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018.

The spinoff manga is about a NewTuber named KAN, whose livestream viewers are still wondering whether the hit death game "BTOOOM!" is staged or not. KAN volunteers to play the game and streams it live to reveal the truth behind the game.

Shinchosha published the spinoff manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in November 2018, and the fifth volume in December 2021.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended in March 2018. Yen Press published the manga in English.

Kotono Watanabe directed a 12-episode anime adaptation of the series in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013.

The manga also inspired a multiplayer smartphone game from developer Asobimo that launched in 2018.