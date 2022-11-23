Live-Action Touken Ranbu Film Sequel's Teaser Reveals More Cast, March 31 Opening

The official website for the Eiga Touken Ranbu: Reimei (Touken Ranbu the Movie: Dawn), the Eiga Touken Ranbu live-action film's sequel, unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals more cast and the film's March 31, 2023 opening date.

The additional cast members include Akira Emoto as Fujiwara no Michinaga, Kanji Tsuda as Minamoto no Raikō, and Terunosuke Takezai as Abe no Seimei.

The new movie will take place in Kyoto during the Heian era, and will center on Minamoto no Raikō's legendary slaying of the mythical oni Shuten-dōji.

Hiroki Suzuki , Yoshihiro Aramaki, Masanari Wada , and Fūma Sadamoto return as Mikazuki Munechika, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, Heshikiri Hasebe, and Honebami Tōshirō respectively. Other cast members include:

Mizuki Umetsu as Yamanbagiri Chōgi

Takamichi Satō as Higekiri

Ryōsuke Yamamoto as Hizamaru

Reo Honda as Ichigo Hitofuri

Eito Konishi as Horikawa Kunihiro

Yūki Tamaki as Kogarasumaru

Saiji Yakumo (live-action Mars ) is once again directing the film, with a script by Hideyuki Kobashi and Jin Haganeya . Filming began earlier this year in April in multiple locations in Japan, and involved hundreds of extras.

The Touken Ranbu franchise 's first live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series , an anime filmtrilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Touken Ranbu Warriors game launched in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and launched for Switch in North America on May 24.

Source: Live-action Touken Ranbu film's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web