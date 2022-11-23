'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Manga Spinoff Listed as Ending on 6th Volume

6th volume of manga about "Parallel Consciousness" personalities ships on January 10

Kadokawa is listing the sixth compiled book volume of Gratin Tori's Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Kumoko Yonshimai no Nichijō spinoff manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on January 10, 2023.

The manga is a spinoff of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels, which focus on the spider's four separate consciousnesses spawned from her "Parallel Consciousness" ability, but they somehow each gain physical forms as four different spiders.

Gratin Tori launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in July 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume in November 2021.

Baba's original novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 16th novel volume on January 8. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list. A television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2021.

Asahiro Kakashi 's manga adaptation runs on Young Ace Up , and Kadokawa published the 12th compiled book volume on October 7. Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.

Source: Kadokawa



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.