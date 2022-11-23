The Kingdoms of Ruin's yoruhashi Launches New Manga in December

New manga is titled Kokusan Shōjo Clarith

The December issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed last Friday that manga creator yoruhashi is launching a new manga titled Kokusan Shōjo Clarith (Domestically Produced Girl Clarith) in the magazine's next issue on December 16. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature in the magazine's front cover.

The manga teases the story with the taglines "AI Girl x Hacker Boy," "The curtain opens on a grand spectacle of fights and bonds!" and "I'll make this country happy!"

yoruhashi launched The Kingdoms of Ruin ( Hametsu no Ōkoku ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019, and it is still ongoing. The manga also runs on the Manga Doa , Mag Comi , and pixiv Comic websites. Mag Garden published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 9.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume on March 8.