×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
FromSoftware's Elden Ring Game Wins 4 Awards at Golden Joystick Awards 2022

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Final Fantasy XIV, Pokémon Legends Arceus, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, FromSoftware also win awards

The Golden Joystick Awards 2022 ceremony announced this year's winners on Wednesday, and Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware's Elden Ring action RPG won four awards. The game won Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game, Critics' Choice Awards, and Ultimate Game of the Year.

FromSoftware also won the Studio of the Year award.

Additionally, Final Fantasy XIV won the Best Game Community award, Pokémon Legends Arceus won the Nintendo Game of the Year award, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the Most Wanted Game award.

CAPCOM's Resident Evil Village game won four awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, including Ultimate Game of the Year, PlayStation Game of the Year, and Best Audio. Maggie Robertson won the Best Performer award for her portrayal of Lady Dimitrescu in the game. Additionally, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Game Community and Still Playing Award, the PlayStation 5 won the Best Gaming Hardware award, and Metroid Dread won Nintendo Game of the Year. Elden Ring won the award for Most Wanted Game, and Dark Souls won the Ultimate Game of All Time award.

Since its inception in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards selects its winners by votes cast by the public.

Source: Games Radar+ (Sam Loveridge)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives