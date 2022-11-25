Spy Classroom Anime's Character Video Highlights Annett

Kadokawa revealed a character video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Takemachi 's Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu or Spy Room ) light novel series. The video focuses on the character Annett.

Kadokawa also revealed a new visual for Annett. Previous videos focused on Lily, Grete, Sibylla, Monika, Thea, and Sara.

The anime will premiere in January 2023. HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs.

The show's main cast members are reprising their roles from earlier promotional videos and a bonus voice drama:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Frame Arms Girl , Hayate the Combat Butler , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ) is directing the anime at the studio feel. , and Shinichi Inotsume ( Gangsta. , Hayate the Combat Butler , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita ( Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Forest of Piano , Girlish Number ) is designing the characters. nonoc will perform the opening theme song "Tōka" (Light).

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.