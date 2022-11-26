Kiminori Wakasugi's Ashita no Esa Kimi Dakara Manga to End in Next Volume

Survival manga launched in 2018

Manga creator Kiminori Wakasugi revealed on his Twitter account on November 18 that his Ashita no Esa Kimi Dakara manga will end in its 10th volume, which will release in May 2023.

Wakasugi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in April 2018. The company published the ninth volume on November 18. The "academy survival" manga centers on a school where mysterious monsters are appearing.

Wakasugi most recently launched the Drunk Jiangshis manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in October 2021. The manga is ongoing with two volumes.

Wakasugi launched the Rhyming Man manga in Young Animal in May 2017, and ended it in December 2018.

Wakasugi ended his Detroit Metal City manga in 2010, and Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired both a live-action movie and an original video anime.

Wakasugi launched his All Esper Dayo! manga in 2009, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action television series, a special, a film, and a web series.