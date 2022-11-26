Nozomi Mino Reveals Title, Story Details for New Manga

Karasu to Usagi manga launches in December

The January 2023 issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine revealed on Thursday Nozomi Mino 's new manga titled Karasu to Usagi (Crow and Rabbit), which will launch in the magazine's February 2023 issue on December 23. Shogakukan teased the new manga with the tagline, "This love is a taboo."

Mino launched the Yakuza Lover ( Koi to Dangan ) manga in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine in March 2018, before moving the series to the sister magazine Cheese! in April 2019. The manga's main story ended on June 23. The manga also ran in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine under the title Koi to Dangan Special Bullet , and the manga likewise ended serialization in that magazine's August issue on July 5. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 12th and final volume on November 25.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and will publish the manga's seventh volume on December 13.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on October 27.