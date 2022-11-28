Paru Itagaki's Beast Complex Manga Gets New Chapter

This year's 52nd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that Paru Itagaki 's Beast Complex manga will get a new chapter in the magazine's first issue of 2023 on December 1.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Viz Media licensed the Beast Complex manga, and it describes the story:

A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other—and themselves. And much more…

Itagaki started a new manga mini-series for Beast Complex in the magazine in January 2021 and ended it in March 2021. The third and final compiled volume of the manga shipped in May 2021.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume in January 2021. The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime's final season will debut on Netflix in 2024.

Itagaki launched the Bota Bota manga mini-series in December 2020, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga's one compiled volume released in Japan in April 2021. The manga will get an overseas release in five languages, and Viz Media released the manga in English with the title Drip Drip on October 18.

Itagaki launched the ongoing Sanda manga in July 2021.