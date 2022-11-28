Tokyo Laboratory Ends Film Processing Business After 67 Years

Tokyo Laboratory (Tokyo Genzōsho, or Togen) and parent company TOHO announced on Friday that Tokyo Laboratory is ending its film processing business on Wednesday after 67 years. The companies decided that it would be difficult to continue it due to a change in its business environment, including increased movement toward distribution of digital cinema packages (DCP), or collection of digital files to store and convey digital cinema. Tokyo Laboratory will shut down, but its digital imaging and video editing businesses will transfer to Toho Studio , while its archiving businesses will transfer to a new archiving company that TOHO will establish within the studio.

Tokyo Laboratory was founded in April 1955. The company has worked on video editing, film development, and archiving on numerous anime. The company also has grading, conforming, data management systems, and an in-house VFX team, for video services such as digital cinema support for theaters.

TOHO formed a business alliance with post-production company IMAGICA Lab. in September 2021 with a focus on moving toward digital video delivery as opposed to physical.

Sources: Tokyo Laboratory, Animation Business Journal