26th Detective Conan Anime Film's Teaser Visual Reveals Kurogane no Submarine Title, Staff, April 14 Opening

The first 2023 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed with a teaser visual on Wednesday that the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise is titled Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine). The film will open in Japan on April 14, 2023. The tagline for the film is, "Don't die, Haibara."

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is writing the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) is composing the music.

TOHO had teased the film earlier this month with a video focusing on the character Ai Haibara. The film will also feature Amuro, Akai, and members from the Black Organization. TOHO had teased that the film would open around the Golden Week of spring holidays in Japan, which will run from April 29 through May 5.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise, Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

The film earned a total of 9,682,314,250 yen (about US$66 million) in Japan after a Halloween special re-screening starting in late October, making it the highest-earning anime film in the Detective Conan franchise.