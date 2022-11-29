Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Remaster Game's Trailer Previews Story, Voices

Game debuts on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on December 13

Square Enix began streaming a launch trailer for its Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion remastered game on Tuesday, and it previews the game's story and voices:

English

Japanese

Square Enix revealed that Britt Baron will reprise her role as Tifa from the Final Fantasy VII Remake game.

The English cast also includes:

Caleb Pierce as Zack Fair

Bill Millsap as Angeal Hewley

as Angeal Hewley Shaun Conde as Genesis

as Genesis Tyler Hoechlin as Sephiroth

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough

The game will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 13.

The new remastered version will have HD graphics, dual language settings, and new 3D models for characters, as well as new music arrangements. Nintendo describes the story:

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack's dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.

Square Enix released Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII for the PlayStation Portable in 2007.