Satoru Akahori's Menhera Samurai Manga Moves Online

This year's 23rd issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Satoru Akahori 's Menhera Samurai (Mental Health Samurai) manga is moving online. The next chapter of the manga will come out on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website on December 18.

Akahori launched the manga drawn by Kyūjo Matsumoto in Young Animal magazine in November 2021. Hakusensha shipped the manga's second compiled volume on August 29.

The manga centers on an extremely shy and shut-in samurai in Japan's peaceful Edo period. He is preoccupied every day by thoughts of harm, and his hobby of seeing the poster girls of every tea house.

Akahori is most famous for being the main writer on the Saber Marionette franchise , as well as penning multiple anime and novels for the Sakura Wars franchise . He has also written the stories for such manga as Sorcerer Hunters , Kashimashi ~Girl Meets Girl~ , and Abenobashi: Magical Shopping Arcade .

Matsumoto ended the Majo wa Mioji kara ( The life of the witch who remains single for about 300 years ) manga with Shigemitsu Harada ( Cells at Work! Code Black ) in May 2020.