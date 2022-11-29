The Super Mario Bros. Movie Animated Film's 2nd Trailer Previews Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart

Film opens on April 7 in N. America

The Nintendo Direct livestream began streaming the second new trailer for Nintendo and Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated film on Tuesday. The video features Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and Toads. It also shows teases of Cranky Kong and Yoshi, among other characters. The " Nintendo Direct" portion begins in the video below at 29:46, and it includes segments with Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong). The trailer begins at 32:11 below:

The trailer references various elements of the franchise , such as platforming blocks, enemies like Cheep Cheeps, power-ups like the Tanooki suit and Fire Flower, and the Poltergust from Luigi's Mansion . There is also a scene inspired by Mario Kart with various karts and a Rainbow Road.

The film will open on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan, after a delay. The film was previously slated to open on December 21.

The voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach. Jack Black will voice Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike . Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, will also voice "surprise cameos" in the film.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri had told entertainment news source Variety in November 2018 that the film was in “priority development” for a possible theatrical debut by 2022. Meledandri is co-producing the film with Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto . Meledandri stated that Miyamoto is "front and center in the creation of this film" and noted that the "original creative voice" is often absent from Hollywood film adaptations.

Nintendo announced in February 2018 that Universal Studios ' subsidiary Illumination Entertainment ( Despicable Me , Minions , Sing ) had begun planning the animated film. Both Nintendo and Universal Pictures are funding the project, and Universal Pictures will distribute the film worldwide.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said in an interview with The Asahi Shimbun newspaper in May 2016 that Nintendo was in talks with production companies to make films based on its games.

The Buzzfeed website reported in 2014 that Nintendo was in talks with Sony Pictures for film rights to the Super Mario Bros. franchise . The live-action Ghost in the Shell film's producer Avi Arad was linked to the production.

Nintendo is already collaborating with Universal Studios to produce Nintendo attractions for its Universal Studios Japan , Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood theme parks. Osaka's Universal Studios Japan began construction of its "Super Nintendo World" attractions in June 2017.

Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel directed the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper.