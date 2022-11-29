Toonami Airs My Hero Academia Season 6 Anime on December 5

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block revealed on Monday that it will begin airing the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime on December 5 at 12:00 a.m. EST (effectively, December 6).

The full lineup for December 5 includes:

The anime premiered on October 1. The season will air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The new season adapts the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga, which features an all-out war between heroes and villains. SUPER BEAVER performs the opening theme song "Hitamuki," and Kiro Akiyama performs the ending theme song "SKETCH."

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan on June 16-19. Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 1.