Uzamaid, Shūmatsu no Kohinata-san Manga Both End on January 25

Both manga take break in December

The January issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine announced on Friday that Kanko Nakamura 's UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! ( Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru! ) manga, and Imari Arita 's Shūmatsu no Kohinata-san manga will both end in the magazine's March issue on January 25. Both manga will also take a break and will not publish new chapters in the magazine's February issue, which will release on December 23.

Nakamura launched the UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! manga in Monthly Action magazine in August 2016. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2017. The manga's ninth compiled book volume launched on May 12.

Kaiten Books licensed the manga and published the first compiled book volume in English in July 2021. The company describes the manga's story:

After the tragic loss of her mother, Misha Takanashi had all but shut herself away from the world. Her father desperately tried to hire new maids in order to take care of her and the housework while he's busy with his own job, but it was to no avail as she manages to run them out of the position--all of them except one. Before she knows it, Misha finds herself the center of attention of one Kamoi Tsubame, an eccentric exJSDF master sergeant who isn't fazed in the slightest by Misha's attempts to drive her away. Enamored by the adorable little girl, Tsubame makes it her personal goal to get Misha to open up her heart to her (and maybe even get her to wear the cute clothes she makes as well.) While her intentions are (mostly) good, Tsubame has a habit of taking things to the extreme when it comes getting closer to Misha, leading to all sorts of crazy situations that exasperate her to no end. Now, the pressure is on as Misha tries to find a way to deal with a maid who's just way too annoying!

The manga also inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2018 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Arita launched the Shūmatsu no Kohinata-san manga in Manga Action magazine in December 2020. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in November 2021, and the second volume on April 12.

The manga is about a girl named Kohinata-san who wants to know what love is, and has a guy she likes. She practices how to confess to the guy she likes with her friend Hakase, but somehow she always find herself blushing and nervous around him.

Arita also wrote the Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. (The Corporate Drone Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) manga, and began posting it on Twitter in February 2019. Square Enix began publishing the manga in its Shonen Gangan magazine in August 2019. The manga is ongoing.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost .