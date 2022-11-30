Handyman Saitō in Another World Anime's New Video Highlights Franlil, Ninia

Elf warrior, human priest in isekai anime premiering in January

Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for the television anime of Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Benriya Saitō-san, Isekai ni Iku ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) manga on Wednesday. The video introduces the party members Franlil and Ninia. Franlil is the forest elf warrior who cannot use magic, and Ninia is her human priest companion who has a weird quirk of looking at Franlil's wounds.

The anime will premiere in January 2023.

The main cast includes:

Ryohei Kimura as Saitō

as Saitō Fairouz Ai as Raelza

as Raelza Nao Tōyama as Lafanpan

as Lafanpan Chō as Morok

Other cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is directing the anime at C2C . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game ) is handling the series composition and script. Yōko Tanabe is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Dagashi Kashi ) is composing the music. Yuichi Imaizumi ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the sound director.

Teary Planet is performing the anime's opening song "kaleidoscope," and konoco is performing the ending song "Hidamari no Saido" (Sunny Spot's Saturation).

Ichitomo launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in 2018, and Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 23. The company will publish the eighth volume on December 23. The manga has 450,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

The "heartwarming another world fantasy" manga centers on Saitō, an ordinary handyman who is reincarnated into another world. He forms a dungeon exploring party with Raelza, a beautiful and strong warrior; Morok, a powerful magician who due to his senility keeps forgetting spells; and Lafanpan, a cute but miserly fairy. His handyman experience is helpful for when they need to open a locked chest or fix their armor.

Kaiten Books is releasing Ichitomo's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! manga in English.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.