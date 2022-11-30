Murai in Love Anime's Trailer Unveils Disney+ Streaming

Comedy of student who emulates otome game character to woo teacher

Disney+ debuted the trailer for the anime of Junta Shima 's Murai in Love ( Murai no Koi ) manga on Wednesday. The trailer announces the anime's streaming on Disney+ .

The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.

Shima launched the manga in the Line manga service under Kadokawa 's Gene Line label in June 2018, and ended its serialization on June 13. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on June 15.

The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April 6 to May 25.

Sources: Disney+ Japan's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.