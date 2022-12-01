New City Hunter Anime Film Opens in 2023, Teasing 'Final Chapter'

The official Twitter account for the City Hunter franchise announced on Friday that the franchise 's upcoming new anime film will open in 2023. Tsukasa Hojo , the original City Hunter manga creator, drew the below visual for the film, teasing "The Final Chapter Begins."

Returning voice actors include Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryūsai as Saeko Nogami, Tesshō Genda as Umibozu, and Mami Koyama as Miki.

The new anime film commemorates the television anime's 35th anniversary.

Tsukasa Hojo 's City Hunter manga ran from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The manga inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The original anime premiered in April 1987. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming the City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films.

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website is publishing the City Hunter manga in English.

MangaHot describes the story:

Ryo Saeba, a.k.a. City Hunter. A sweeper who fulfills all his client's needs. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if a pretty woman is involved, or the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with his partner Kaori Makimura, the kid sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil haunting the shadows of the city!!

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.