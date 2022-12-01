Reborn to Master the Blade Anime Reveals 2nd Video, More Cast & Staff, Theme Songs, January 9 Debut

The official website for the new television anime of Hayaken 's Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ( Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su: Soshite, Sekai Saikyō no Minarai Kishi ) light novel series revealed the anime's second promotional video, opening and ending songs, more cast and staff members, and January 9 premiere on Thursday.

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 10 at 1:45 a.m. (January 9 at 11:45 a.m. EST) on the TV Tokyo channel. It will then run on the BS TV Tokyo and AT-X channels. It will stream first on the dAnime Store in Japan, and subsequently on other services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs. Muse Asia also licensed the anime for distribution.

The anime will hold an advance screening event in Japan on January 8 at the United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo. The anime will screen its first two episodes at the event.

The additional cast members are:

Atsushi Tamaru as Rafael Billford

Yūichi Nakamura as Leon Olfer

Katsuyuki Konishi as The Black Masked man

Mugihito as Old King Inglis

Previously announced cast members include:

The new promotional video previews the anime's opening song "DAY1" by AUO feat. MORISAKI WIN. Yuinishio will perform the ending song "Self Hug Big Love."

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Wild Adapter , Jūza Engi Engetsu Sangokuden ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Edens Zero , Anime-Gataris ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiichirō Ōfuji ( Fairy Ranmaru bank animation director) is designing the characters, with Tomoko Miyakawa , Rion Matsuda , and Maki Fukui as sub-character designers. Ōfuji, Miyakawa, and Matsuda are also the chief animation directors, alongside Masayuki Nomoto . Kenta Higashiohji ( Super Shiro , Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Emi Takanashi is credited for sound effects.

Additional staff for the anime includes:

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the series:

Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. Though when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! Even when rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in March 2019. Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Nagu . Moto Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website.

The light novel series previously inspired two mini anime shorts in November 2020.