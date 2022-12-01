Saint Seiya Manga's Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Film Previews Action in Longer Teaser

The official website for Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action film of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya manga, unveiled a new teaser trailer for the film on Thursday. The new teaser is a longer version of the teaser from Wednesday.

The film will open in 2023. The film's tagline is "Pegasus will rise."

Toei Animation producer Yoshi Ikezawa told the news website Variety that Toei Animation is "looking at six movies as a package" for the live-action franchise . He added Toei Animation has "already started the conversation" to make sequels.

The film stars Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , live-action Chihayafuru films), Madison Iseman (Jumanji sequels, I Know What You Did Last Summer television series), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Snowpiercer series), Famke Janssen ( X-Men , Taken, The Vault), Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (On My Block), and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parebellum, Hawaii Five-O, Crying Freeman , Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight , Iron Chef America).

Polish animator and special effects creator Tomasz Baginski (Academy Award-nominated short animation "Katedra," The Witcher) is directing for Toei with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Andy Cheng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is the stunt coordinator and fight coordinator. Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) are the latest writers of the film script. Toei is distributing in Japan, and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is distributing outside Japan except in China and the Middle East.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the film's story:

In what is labeled an origin story, Mackenyu is starring as Seiya, a street orphan and the title hero of the franchise . When a mystical energy known as Cosmo awakens in him, Seiya embarks on a journey to conquer the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus and choose his side in a preternatural battle for the fate of Sienna (Iseman), a young girl who struggles to control her godly powers. Bean plays a mentor named Alman Kiddo, a man who recruits Seiya into the Knights order, which he founded when he discovered the reincarnated goddess. Tinoco is a man hired to kill the vulnerable goddess.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Crunchyroll began streaming Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season of the CG anime remake on July 31. The first part, consisting of the first six episodes, debuted worldwide in July 2019. The anime's first 12-episode season covers the story from the Galaxian Wars to Silver Saints arcs of the manga.