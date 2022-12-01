×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2022

posted on by Egan Loo
Classroom of the Elite sells 831,643 combined, followed by That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Overlord, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 22, 2021 to November 20, 2022.
Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 536,635
2 Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/ Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose 492,711
3 Overlord Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin 487,565
4 Classroom of the Elite Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/ Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose 338,932
5 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Writer: Sunsunsun/Illustration: Momoko 294,454
Source: Oricon
This article has a follow-up: Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2022 (2022-12-01 22:44)
follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives