News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2022
posted on by Egan Loo
Classroom of the Elite sells 831,643 combined, followed by That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Overlord, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 22, 2021 to November 20, 2022.
Source: Oricon
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|536,635
|2
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2
|Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/ Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose
|492,711
|3
|Overlord
|Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin
|487,565
|4
|Classroom of the Elite
|Writer: Syougo Kinugasa/ Illustration: Shunsaku Tomose
|338,932
|5
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
|Writer: Sunsunsun/Illustration: Momoko
|294,454
