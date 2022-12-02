Elden Ring, More Games Win PlayStation Partner Awards

Demon Slayer, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Gundam, Resident Evil , more win awards

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revealed the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 on Friday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 are as follows:

Grand Award

Genshin Impact

Elden Ring

Genshin Impact

Partner Award

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

YuGi-Oh! Master Duel

Final Fantasy XIV

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Resident Evil Village

Final Fantasy XIV

Special Award

Apex Legends

Gran Turismo 7

Users' Choice Award

Elden Ring

Earth Defense Force 6

Stray

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Ghostwire: Tokyo

These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022 that were developed in Japan or Asia. won the same award last year.Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022. won the same award last year.These games are developed by creators from outside the Japan and Asia region (or were developed as a joint project with SIE Worldwide Studios) that have amassed the highest sales in those regions between October 2021 and September 2022.Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.

Sony changed the title of the awards from the " PlayStation Awards" to the " PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.

Sources: PlayStation Japan, 4Gamer (ito)