×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Elden Ring, More Games Win PlayStation Partner Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Gundam, Resident Evil, more win awards

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revealed the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 on Friday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 are as follows:

Grand Award

These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022 that were developed in Japan or Asia.
  • Genshin Impact
  • Elden Ring
Genshin Impact won the same award last year.

Partner Award

Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022.
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
  • YuGi-Oh! Master Duel
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
  • Resident Evil Village
Final Fantasy XIV won the same award last year.

Special Award

These games are developed by creators from outside the Japan and Asia region (or were developed as a joint project with SIE Worldwide Studios) that have amassed the highest sales in those regions between October 2021 and September 2022.
  • Apex Legends
  • Gran Turismo 7


Users' Choice Award

Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.
  • Elden Ring
  • Earth Defense Force 6
  • Stray
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo


Sony changed the title of the awards from the "PlayStation Awards" to the "PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.

Sources: PlayStation Japan, 4Gamer (ito)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives