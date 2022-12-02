News
Elden Ring, More Games Win PlayStation Partner Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Gundam, Resident Evil, more win awards
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revealed the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 on Friday.
The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 are as follows:
Grand AwardThese games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022 that were developed in Japan or Asia.
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring
Partner AwardAwarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022.
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
- YuGi-Oh! Master Duel
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
- Resident Evil Village
Special AwardThese games are developed by creators from outside the Japan and Asia region (or were developed as a joint project with SIE Worldwide Studios) that have amassed the highest sales in those regions between October 2021 and September 2022.
- Apex Legends
- Gran Turismo 7
Users' Choice AwardDecided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.
- Elden Ring
- Earth Defense Force 6
- Stray
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
Sony changed the title of the awards from the "PlayStation Awards" to the "PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.
Sources: PlayStation Japan, 4Gamer (ito)