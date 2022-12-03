Heaven's Lost Property, Plunderer's Suu Minazuki Starts New Manga in December

The January 2023 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine announced on November 26 that Suu Minazuki will start a new slapstick comedy manga series titled Yūryō Bukken Mō Dame Sō: Furo, Toilet to Tenshi wa Kyōdō Desu (The Superior Manor is Already Hopeless: Sharing a Toilet and Bathtub with an Angel) in the magazine's February 2023 issue, which will release on December 26.

Minazuki launched the Plunderer manga (pictured right) in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2014. The series ended on April 26. Kadokawa published the manga's 21st and final compiled book volume on June 24. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020. The second half of the show premiered in April 2020. The anime ran for 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Minazuki launched the Dokunie Cooking (Cooking Poisoned Offerings) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in October 2017, and ended the series in March 2019.

Minazuki launched the Sora no Otoshimono ( Heaven's Lost Property ) manga in March 2007 in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine. The series ended in January 2014. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and an OVA .

Tokyopop , and later Viz Media , published Minazuki's five-volume Judas manga in English. Yen Press released Minazuki's four-volume Gou-dere Sora Nagihara manga in 2014-2015.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace January 2023 issue



