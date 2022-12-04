Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society's Gameplay Trailer Streamed

NIS America began streaming a gameplay trailer for its Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society game, a successor to Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk , on Wednesday.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 14 in North America, and on February 17 in Europe.

The game will get a limited edition that includes an artbook, a collector's box, a two-disc soundtrack, and a Dungeon Divers card game and playmat.

NIS America describes the story:

Aided by the master witch Madame Marta, her assistant Eureka, and an army of soul-infused puppets, you are tasked with delving into the depths of a mysterious underground labyrinth teeming with enchanted monsters to unearth the treasures and secrets within.

The game originally launched for PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in November 2020 and for Switch in November 2021.

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk launched in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2018. Nippon Ichi Software released the game in Japan under the title Refrain no Chika Meikyū to Majo no Ryodan on the PlayStation Vita in June 2016, and then on PS4 in September 2017 and on Switch in September 2018.