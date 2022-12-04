Tales of Symphonia Remastered RPG's Trailer Highlights Story

Game launches for Switch, PS4, Xbox One on February 17

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a trailer for its remaster of the Tales of Symphonia role-playing game on Wednesday. The trailer highlights the game's story.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 17, 2023. The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Bandai Namco store is accepting pre-orders for the "Chosen Edition" of the game for all three consoles. The Chosen Edition includes the base game, an exclusive metal case, and additional art prints and stickers for US$49.99.

Nintendo describes the story:

In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance. Follow the journey of Lloyd Irving as he and his friends try to save both worlds.

Bandai Namco Games released the original Tales of Symphonia game on the Nintendo GameCube in 2003. Bandai Namco Games released the sequel, Tales of Symphonia : Dawn of the New World , on the Wii in 2008. Bandai Namco Games released an HD remaster of both Tales of Symphonia games under the title Tales of Symphonia : Unisonant Pack on the PS3 in Japan in October 2013, and in Europe, Australasia, and the Americas under the title Tales of Symphonia Chronicles in February 2014. The remastered release of both games included the English and Japanese audio tracks. The Tales of Symphonia HD port got a PC release in February 2017.

The first four-volume Tales of Symphonia original video anime series shipped in 2007. Its four-volume sequel, Tales of Symphonia the Animation: Tethe'alla Episode , debuted in 2010. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime last year.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.