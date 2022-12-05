Burn the House Down's Moyashi Fujisawa Launches New Manga on December 12

Kumakuzu draws new Watashi no Arika idol industry suspense manga

The first 2023 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Monday that Moyashi Fujisawa and Kumakuzu will launch a new manga titled Watashi no Arika (The Way I Am, pictured right in image below) in the magazine's combined second and third issue on December 12. Fujisawa is penning the story, while Kumakuzu is drawing the art. The manga will have a color opening page.

The magazine teases the manga as an idol industry suspense story centering on an incident involving an idol group whose star is quickly rising to the top.

Fujisawa serialized the Burn the House Down ( Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru ) manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it released the fifth volume on October 25. The manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation that will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2023.