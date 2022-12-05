Suzuhito Yasuda's Yozakura Quartet Manga Enters Final Arc

The January issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on November 26 that Suzuhito Yasuda 's Yozakura Quartet manga will enter its final arc on December 26 in the magazine's February issue.

Yasuda had revealed on Twitter in January that the manga would enter its final arc this year, although Yasuda added the manga would not end this year.

The manga launched in 2006 in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and Kodansha will publish the manga's 30th volume on December 8. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Hime is a superheroine. Ao can read minds. Kotoha can conjure up anything with the right word. And Akina … well, he's just a regular guy, surrounded by three supergirls! Together, they protect the town of Sakurashin. But that's not easy, as the town faces demon dogs and other supernatural threats!

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2008, and then inspired the 13-episode Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ television anime in 2013. The manga also inspired the Yozakura Quartet ~Hoshi no Umi~ OVA and the Yozakura Quartet ~Tsuki ni Naku~ OVA in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Yasuda is also drawing the Bootsleg manga in the same magazine. The manga launched in Japan in March 2019. Kodansha USA published the manga's first chapter in English in April 2019, and began publishing it digitally in compiled book volumes on March 29.

Yasuda has provided character designs and illustrations for Durarara!! , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Devil Survivor , DIVE!! , and Ai: Tenchi Muyo! , among other works.

