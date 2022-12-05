Touhou Danmaku Kagura Game's Trailer Previews Story

Game launches for PC, Switch in 2023

The official YouTube channel for Unknown X's Touhou Danmaku Kagura rhythm smartphone game for the Touhou Project franchise began streaming a trailer on Monday. The video previews the game's story:

The game is getting an updated and expanded PC version via Steam in 2023 worldwide. The game will also get a Nintendo Switch version in 2023.

Unknown X's Campfire crowdfunding campaign for the game's standalone PC version achieved its 15 million yen goal (about US$110,000) within 30 minutes. The crowdfunding success led to Unknown X's commitment to the Switch version. If the Campfire reaches 120 million yen (about US$878,000), the Switch game will also get a physical release. As of press time, the campaign has raised 93,515,354 yen (about US$684,000). The campaign ends on January 9, 2023.

The updated version will include songs from the original and Mitama Cards, which unlock characters featuring illustrations by creators like Yuu Kamiya and Negi Haruba . There will also be a new story mode written by Jin Fujisawa and Wakano Takeda of Story Note Co. There will be a new control scheme designed for controllers or keyboard/mouse.

Unknown X describes the story:

A mysterious cataclysm leaves Gensokyo, the land where humans and yokai of the Touhou Realm coexist, in ruins. Reimu must gather her friends by collecting Mitama Cards to assemble their powers and help restore the land of Gensokyo to its former glory.

Unknown X and Ryu's Office are publishing the game.

The original smartphone game launched for smartphones in August 2021, and it ended service on October 28.. Over 5 million players have downloaded the game since its launch.

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th main game in the Touhou Project game series, in May 2021. The game is only available in Japanese.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .