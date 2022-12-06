A Springtime with Ninjas' Narumi Hasegaki Launches New Manga in December

The official Twitter account of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Thursday that Narumi Hasegaki will launch a new manga titled Ore to Mō Ichido, First Love (Be My First Love Again) in the magazine's February 2023 issue, which will release on December 28.

Hasegaki launched the Gokutsuma Days ~Gokudō Sankyōdai ni Semaretemasu~ (Yakuza Wife ~Three Yakuza Brothers are Closing In On Me~) manga on Kodansha 's Palcy website and app in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2018. The series ended in its 15th volume, which released on October 13.

Hasegaki launched the A Springtime with Ninjas ( Hana to Shinobi ) manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2015, and Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume in February 2017. Kodansha Comics published all four volumes digitally in English.

Hasegaki drew the Tonegawa Ririka no Lab Story manga, which began in 2014 when Hasegaki was 17 years old.