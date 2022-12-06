Crunchyroll Releases Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Outside Asia Starting on April 12

Suzume to initially screen in U.S., 14 other countries

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom announced on Tuesday that they will screen Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12, 2023.

The movie will screen in the following dates and countries:

April 12 France Malta

April 13 Australia Brazil Germany Mexico New Zealand

April 14 Austria Belgium Canada Gibraltar Ireland Luxembourg United Kingdom United States



Crunchyroll will soon announce screening dates for additional Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa territories.

Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 555,000 tickets in its fourth weekend, and earned 747,513,070 yen (about US$5.48 million) from December 2 to 4. The film has now sold a cumulative total of 5.61 million tickets for 7,595,005,820 yen (about US$55.69 million). It is now the #87 film of all time at the Japanese box office.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer, Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Source: Press release