Hidekaz Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars, Sōri Club Manga Take Short Break

2 Manga series take break due to Himaruya's poor health

Manga creator Hidekaz Himaruya announced on Twitter on November 30 that their two manga series Sōri Club ( Prime Minister Club ) and Hetalia World Stars will take a break due to Himaruya's poor health.

Sōri Club did not have a new chapter in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine's January 2023 issue, which released on Friday. The manga will resume serialization in the magazine's February 2023 issue on January 4.

Hetalia World Stars will not have new chapters on the Shonen Jump+ service on December 8 and 15, and will return on December 22.

Himaruya launched the Sōri Club manga in the Jump SQ. magazine in January 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2021. The manga's fifth volume will release on January 4.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise . The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga resumed serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 2.

The manga also inspired a new anime adaptation, which debuted in April 2021.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

Hetalia The World Twinkle , the sixth anime season inspired by Himaruya's manga, premiered in Japan in July 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Funimation has released all the anime seasons and the Hetalia Axis Powers: Paint it, White! film in North America. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The latest musical ran in December 2021.