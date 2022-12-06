Inu-Oh, Drifting Home, 'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Confirmed Eligible for Oscars

27 films eligible for Animated Feature Film category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that the following anime films are eligible for consideration at the 95th annual Academy Awards:

There are 27 films eligible for this year's awards. A maximum of five films from the full list of eligible films can receive nominations in the Animated Feature Film category.

The academy will hold the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, 2023, after announcing the nominations on January 24, 2023. In recent years, the ceremony has taken place in late February/early March. The exception was the 93rd annual Academy Awards, which were held on April 25 in 2021, delayed by two months due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This year, eligible feature films must have a qualifying theatrical release in at least one of six American metropolitan areas between January 1 and December 31.

No anime films received nominations in the Animated Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards.