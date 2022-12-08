Attack on Titan Manga Gets VR Game for Meta Quest 2 Next Summer

Game developer UNIVRS Inc. announced on Thursday that it is developing a virtual reality (VR) game based on the Attack on Titan franchise titled Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable . The game will debut for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset in summer 2023.

UNIVRS describes the game as a "hunting action game." Players take on the role of a soldier from the Survey Corps and hunt down Titans by using the franchise 's iconic omni-directional mobility gear to freely move around in the environment.

The game will support up to two players, and will have English and Japanese language support for both text and voice acting.

UNIVRS previously developed the Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing game and debuted it for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 (now the Meta Quest 2) platforms in October 2020. It launched for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR devices in July 2021. UNIVRS launched a successful Kickstarter campaign for the game in July 2019.

Source: PR Times via Otakomu