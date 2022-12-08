Cutie and the Beast Manga Resumes After 11-Month Hiatus

Yuhi Azumi resumed their Cutie and the Beast ( Pujo to Yajū: JK ga Akyuyaku Wrestler ni Koi Shita Hanashi ) manga with a new chapter in pixiv 's "Palcy" manga app on Monday after an 11-month hiatus. Azumi's most recent chapter before this new one debuted on January 10 earlier this year.

The manga will end with its fourth compiled book volume.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

Azumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2020. Seven Seas shipped the manga's third volume in July 2021.

Source: Palcy