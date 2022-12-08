Final Fantasy XVI Game's Latest Trailer Reveals June 22, 2023 Release

Japanese collector's edition also announced for game exclusive to PS5 until December 31, 2023

The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday screened a new trailer for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game that revealed the game's June 22, 2023 release date.

Revenge is a weapon. I sometimes wonder if I am controlling it or if it's controlling me.



Square Enix also revealed the game's collector's edition in Japan, which includes an art box, the game, a figure of Phoenix vs. Ifrit, a pins collection, a Steelbook case, a world map cloth, and an in-game Black Sword item. Other bonuses incude another in-game item, a digital artbook, and a digital mini soundtrack. Early purchase bonuses include two in-game items.





The game will launch for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31, 2023. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and the game's website do not list a PC version.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

Yoshida stated in June that the game was in its "final leg of development," with the game's development team focusing on polishing the game. Yoshida previously stated that "complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."



Source: The Game Awards 2022 livestream