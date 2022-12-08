NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime's Video, Visual Highlight A2

The official website for NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of Square Enix and Platinum Games ' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, unveiled on Thursday a new visual and "Promotion File 007" video that highlight the android A2. Ayaka Suwa will return from the NieR:Automata game to play A2.

The anime will get an announcement special with cast and staff members on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. JST on Aniplex 's YouTube channel.

The anime will premiere in January 2023, and stars:

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

The NieR:Automata game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game launched on Nintendo Switch on October 6. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of over 7 million.