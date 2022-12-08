The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Theme Songs, January 7 Debut

A live-streamed special for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II , the second season of the The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime, debuted the season's second promotional video on Thursday. The video announces and previews the theme songs, and it also announces the anime's January 7 premiere

The rock band Lenny code fiction performs the opening theme song "SEIEN," while singer-songwriter Momosumomosu performs the ending theme song "Esoa."

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , and AT-X channels (and on the dAnime Store streaming service) on January 7 at 24:30 (effectively, January 8 at 12:30 a.m. or January 7 at 10:30 a.m. EST). It will then run on YTV and TV Aichi .

The new season will air in split cours (quarters of a year). The new season is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuichiro Umehara as the voice of the lead character Anos.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso , Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie